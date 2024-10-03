Price Hike, Shortage Of Essential Medicines Will Not Be Tolerated: Khawaja Imran
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has declared that price-hike and shortage of life-saving and essential medicines can never be tolerated.
He made these remarks while presiding over an emergency meeting on Thursday on drug shortages and price hikes, convened on the directives of chief minister Punjab.
During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on the factors contributing to the shortages and rising prices of essential medicines. Director General Drug Control Muhammad Sohail provided an in-depth briefing on the current situation.
Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is deeply concerned about the extraordinary price hikes affecting critical medicines. “The increase in prices of old stock medicines is unacceptable and will be halted at all costs,” he said, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring that the public has access to affordable and quality healthcare.
He assured that every possible measure would be taken to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry and enhance the transparency of the system. He also revealed that surveillance has already been initiated in markets across the province to monitor shortages and price hikes, as per the Chief Minister's orders.
According to the briefing, a survey found that the prices of 73 medicines had increased. Efforts are underway to track the distribution of all medicines through advanced software systems to curb any further issues.
The pharmaceutical industry has assured its full cooperation with the Punjab government to address drug shortages and stabilize prices.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr. Qalandar Khan, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salemi, and representatives from the pharmaceutical industry via video link.
