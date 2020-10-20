UrduPoint.com
Price Hike To Be Controlled With Tiger Force Help: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Price hike to be controlled with tiger force help: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the price hike would be controlled with the help of Youth Volunteers and Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the price hike would be controlled with the help of Youth Volunteers and Tiger Force.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, he said the Tiger Force was purely a non-political force having no affiliation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ali Muhammad said an ordinary Pakistani had the right to check prices and report the price hike to the relevant price magistrate or local administration for action. The volunteer could also report price hike at the prime minister's portal, he added.

The role of Youth Volunteers and Tiger Force was to monitor the prices and report in case of any anomaly or hike, he said adding change in the society was only possible with active involvement of youth.

He said a high powered committee had already been constituted by the prime minister to resolve the issues of protesting lady health workers (LHWs) working across the country.

The Calling Attention Notice was moved by Senators Ayesha Raza Farooq, Bahramand Khan inviting the attention of the interior minister towards the assigning of duties by the prime minister to the Tiger Force to control the price hike.

