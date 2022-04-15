Price-hike, unemployment at peak during PTI rule: PML-N

General Secretary PML-N Youth Wing, Arbab Afzal Hayat Khan on Friday said that price-hikes and unemployment reached a peak during the PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :General Secretary PML-N Youth Wing, Arbab Afzal Hayat Khan on Friday said that price-hikes and unemployment reached a peak during the PTI government.

In a statement issued here , he said that soon after his election as Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif announced increase in pension and wages of workers and won the hearts of the poor and pensioners.

He said that the country would make progress during the new government, adding the people were happy over the return of old Pakistan. He said that the PTI leadership was the champion of lying and had looted the public exchequer mercilessly.

The PML-N activist also paid tributes to all judges of the superior judiciary, whose brave, legal and constitutional decisions had brought the country out of the crisis and uncertainty.