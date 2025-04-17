Price list violations spark crackdown: 9 naan sellers arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad has arrested nine naan shop workers during a surprise inspection across sectors G-12 and G-13 areas of the Federal Capital.

The action came after vendors repeatedly ignored regulations requiring public display of official price lists, a measure meant to protect consumers from overcharging.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, officials from the district administration and local police conducted joint inspections of bakeries and naan shops in the two sectors.

Nine workers were detained for violating pricing transparency rules and later transferred to police custody.

He said that the operation targeted businesses that had ignored multiple warnings to visibly government approved rate charts.

Under Islamabad’s consumer protection laws, all food vendors must display price lists in urdu and English at their premises. Failure to comply can lead to fines, temporary closures, or legal action. Authorities confirmed the arrested workers will face charges under these regulations.

The crackdown follows complaints from residents about inconsistent pricing and alleged exploitation by some vendors.

"Many shops hide price lists to charge extra during peak hours or to unfamiliar customers," said a local resident. "Transparency ensures fairness for everyone," added a district official.

This is not the first enforcement drive in the area. Last month, warnings were issued to over 20 businesses for similar violations.

However, officials claim compliance rates remain low, prompting stricter measures. "Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties, including license cancellations," the administration warned.

The operation is part of a broader effort to standardize pricing and curb inflation-driven profiteering in essential goods. Islamabad’s deputy commissioner emphasized that bakeries, grocery stores, and milk shops are under close watch due to their daily consumer impact.

Meanwhile, the authorities urge citizens to report violations via helpline or in-person complaints. Inspections are expected to expand to other sectors in the coming weeks. Data from the district office shows over 150 fines issued since January for pricing-related offenses, signaling a zero-tolerance approach.