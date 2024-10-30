Price Magistrate Cracks Down On Overpricing In Murree Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Price Control Magistrate on Wednesday conducted a raid on the markets of Bhurban, Murree on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner.
According to the official sources, during the raid, the Magistrate imposed fines on vendors found selling food and drink items above the fixed rates.
Consumers had previously filed complaints about the issue.
"The Deputy Commissioner has issued strict orders, and we cannot leave the poor people at the mercy of unscrupulous price gougers," the Magistrate said while addressing the public.
The official also assured that strict action would be taken against those selling bread at prices higher than the fixed rate.
Additionally, the Magistrate promised to investigate the complaint regarding the sale of meat from sick animals.
The unexpected raid aimed to ensure that local markets adhere to the officially set prices and maintain proper sanitation standards.
APP/mza/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University holds traffic rules awareness seminar in Murree47 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures10 minutes ago
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH11 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar11 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air quality11 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases41 minutes ago
-
NOCs of 19 petrol pumps,hospital approved:41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's team to hold 'Open Court' tomorrow50 minutes ago
-
Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle50 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:50 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit51 minutes ago