Price Magistrate Cracks Down On Overpricing In Murree Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Price magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Murree markets

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Price Control Magistrate on Wednesday conducted a raid on the markets of Bhurban, Murree on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

According to the official sources, during the raid, the Magistrate imposed fines on vendors found selling food and drink items above the fixed rates.

Consumers had previously filed complaints about the issue.

"The Deputy Commissioner has issued strict orders, and we cannot leave the poor people at the mercy of unscrupulous price gougers," the Magistrate said while addressing the public.

The official also assured that strict action would be taken against those selling bread at prices higher than the fixed rate.

Additionally, the Magistrate promised to investigate the complaint regarding the sale of meat from sick animals.

The unexpected raid aimed to ensure that local markets adhere to the officially set prices and maintain proper sanitation standards.

APP/mza/378

