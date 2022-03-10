UrduPoint.com

Price Magistrates Conduct 1423 Inspections; Impose Fines On 158 Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The Price Magistrates on Thursday conducted 1423 inspections in seven tehsils of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 88,750 on 158 violators while five shops were sealed and four profiteers were sent behind the bars

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal during a meeting was apprised that Rawalpindi district administration had accelerated its ongoing operation against profiteers and hoarders.

The Commissioner was informed that during 289 inspections conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil, fines amounting to Rs 17,000 were imposed on seven violators while a shop was also sealed.

Assistant Commissioner, Kahuta carried out 181 inspections while Rs 14,000 fines were imposed on 37 violators.

Similarly, raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rwp City, Rawalpindi Saddar, Taxila and other areas and the rules violators were penalized.

