Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices of daily use items: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal Friday briefed CM Punjab aide Malik Abrar on performance of Price Control majistrates, who are keeping check on daily use items as they were conducting raids to provide relief to the public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal Friday briefed CM Punjab aide Malik Abrar on performance of price Control majistrates, who are keeping check on daily use items as they were conducting raids to provide relief to the public.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders on daily basis.

He informed the Advisor that 168 violations were reported during1,582 raids conducted in Rawalpindi district during last 24 hours and fines amounting to Rs 257,700 were imposed on the violators.

10 building were sealed, 17 FIRs were lodged and nine violators were sent behind the bars, he said adding, the administrative officers also visit whole sale markets and auction process was monitored, fixing the prices fairly and ensuring that the shopkeepers could get the goods at reasonable prices.

He said, raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and action was taken against the violators.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Market Committee members and other administrative officers besides public representatives.

Later, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Malik Abrar also visited Chungi No. 22 and Chur Chowk and reviewed the availability of subsidized flour.

Malik Abrar was informed that 2,528 flour cell points had been set up across the division where 1.7 million flour bags of 10 kg and 5.5 million bags of 20 kg had been sold so far.

On the direction of the Commissioner, 207 DC counters had been set up in the stores and the quality of essential items was being ensured. 35 pushcart bazaars had also been set up to provide fruits and vegetables to the citizens at affordable rates and 42 other bazaars had been set up where food items are available at wholesale rates.

Malik Abrar said that the government was striving to provide relief to the people and all possible steps were being taken to control inflation.