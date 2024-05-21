Price Magistrates Conducts 113 Raids To Check Official Rates Of ‘Rotti’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The price Magistrates on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, conducted 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’ at 'Tandoors'.
According to a district administration spokesman, the Price Magistrates were mobilized to implement the newly fixed official rates of ‘Rotti and Naan’.
He informed that 113 ‘Tandoors’ were checked during last two days while the customers were being provided ‘Naan and Rotti’ at official rates at 75 ‘Tandoors’.
Owners of 43 ‘Tandoors’ were found violating orders of the administration. Notices were issued to 15 while 28 violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs 67,000.
The spokesman informed that so far 2998 ‘Tandoors’ were checked in the district while 2177 were providing ‘Rotti and Naan’ on new official rates. A fine amounting to over Rs 2 million were imposed on 629 ‘Tandoors’. 46 were sealed and 135 violators were arrested, he added.
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Edu ministry to conduct interviews of EST from May 273 minutes ago
-
Very hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur division4 minutes ago
-
KP governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces Summer Vacations14 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists14 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work14 minutes ago
-
Concrete measures stressed for Dera’s development14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign24 minutes ago
-
New school timings announce to beat the heat: DC24 minutes ago
-
Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub24 minutes ago
-
APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand34 minutes ago
-
USAID hands over eight satellite emergency stations to KP34 minutes ago