Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387,700 fines on profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Price Magistrates of Rawalpindi district on Saturday carried out 1357 inspections in seven tehsils of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 387,700 on shopkeepers for violating the rules.

According to a district administration spokesman, price magistrates on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal conducted raids and imposed fines on 133 violations.

Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

During a meeting, the Commissioner was informed that strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and the violators were being imposed heavy fines.

The raids were conducted by the authorities in Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams penalized the violators.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

The commissioner ordered the Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field and ensure setting up of the DC counters in all big stores at prominent places. Availability of quality products should also be ensured at the DC counters.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.