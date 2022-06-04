UrduPoint.com

Price Magistrates Conducts 1357 Raids; Imposes 387,700 Fines On Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387,700 fines on profiteers

The Price Magistrates of Rawalpindi district on Saturday carried out 1357 inspections in seven tehsils of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 387,700 on shopkeepers for violating the rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Price Magistrates of Rawalpindi district on Saturday carried out 1357 inspections in seven tehsils of the district and imposed fines amounting to Rs 387,700 on shopkeepers for violating the rules.

According to a district administration spokesman, price magistrates on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal conducted raids and imposed fines on 133 violations.

Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

During a meeting, the Commissioner was informed that strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and the violators were being imposed heavy fines.

The raids were conducted by the authorities in Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams penalized the violators.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

The commissioner ordered the Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field and ensure setting up of the DC counters in all big stores at prominent places. Availability of quality products should also be ensured at the DC counters.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Price Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Market All

Recent Stories

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

1 minute ago
 Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

1 minute ago
 Fair election panacea of all problems faced by Pak ..

Fair election panacea of all problems faced by Pakistan: Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Abdul Qadir Patel to inaugurate immunization drive ..

Abdul Qadir Patel to inaugurate immunization drive on June 6

1 minute ago
 Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Is ..

Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.