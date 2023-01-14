Price magistrates directed to ensure steps to control artificial inflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Tanveer Murtaza has directed the price Control Magistrates to visit markets regularly for complete elimination of artificial inflation, profiteering and hoarding.

Chairing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates here Saturday, he directed to take strict action against the shopkeepers for violation.

He said that the performance of each district was monitored at the provincial level so all the Price Control Magistrates should check as many shops as they can.

The meeting was told that 27 Price Control Magistrates checked 5068 shops and imposed over Rs one million fine to 222 shopkeepers while five shopkeepers were arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Mubeen Ahsan along with Price Control Magistrates participated in the meeting while Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of Tehsil Alipur and Tehsil Jatoi participated in the meeting through video link.