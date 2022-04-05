Price magistrates directed to take strict action against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed the special price magistrates to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramzan ul Mubarak. The officers concerned were also directed to improve the facilities at Ramzan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramzan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering.

The efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The special price magistrates deployed in Ramzan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district were also instructed to take action against profiteers, he said.

The commissioner had instructed the administration officers to ensure that separate price lists of the agriculture department must be displayed prominently at the fair price shops.

Focal persons of the departments concerned should also remain present in Ramzan bazaars to listen complaints of the citizens, he added.

He informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, spices and several other products were available at economical prices in Ramzan bazaars, he added.

