Price Magistrates Directed To Take Strict Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and special prices magistrates to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering, he said adding, efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame.

He informed that AC Saddar on Thursday conducted raids in different areas to check profiteering and imposed fines amounting to Rs 58,000 on the rules violators.

The cases would also be registered against the profiteers and they would be sent behind the bars, he said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

