UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Magistrates Fine Rs Over 5.2 M To Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Price magistrates fine Rs over 5.2 m to profiteers

Price Magistrates imposed a fine of over Rs 5.2 million to profiteers within 27 days during checking in ongoing Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Price Magistrates imposed a fine of over Rs 5.2 million to profiteers within 27 days during checking in ongoing Ramazan.

AC Headquarters, Ahmad Raza informed this to price magistrate sixth meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak, here on Thursday.

He said that as many as 17,524 shopkeepers were checked of whom 3, 253 were found fleecing shoppers.

A total of 48 magistrates attended the meeting besides MPA, Wasim Khan and all ACs of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that he was delighted over the performance of the magistrates and announced to award commendation certificate to the magistrates who performed well.

He informed that magistrates would be awarded on the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visit to city.

The DC stated that the price magistrates worked diligently to facilitate the citizens, adding that they would continue checking on EId ul Fitr too.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Visit Price All Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PCMD's BSL-III laboratory turns into one of countr ..

28 seconds ago

Stocks retreat as virus uncertainty tempers lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

IVMP to ensure treatment to vector borne diseases' ..

30 seconds ago

Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Nearing 13,500, D ..

31 seconds ago

Six outlaws arrested, weapon seized in Sargodha

33 seconds ago

Sukkur braves dry and hot weather

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.