Price magistrates fine Rs over 5.2 m to profiteers

Price Magistrates imposed a fine of over Rs 5.2 million to profiteers within 27 days during checking in ongoing Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Price Magistrates imposed a fine of over Rs 5.2 million to profiteers within 27 days during checking in ongoing Ramazan.

AC Headquarters, Ahmad Raza informed this to price magistrate sixth meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak, here on Thursday.

He said that as many as 17,524 shopkeepers were checked of whom 3, 253 were found fleecing shoppers.

A total of 48 magistrates attended the meeting besides MPA, Wasim Khan and all ACs of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that he was delighted over the performance of the magistrates and announced to award commendation certificate to the magistrates who performed well.

He informed that magistrates would be awarded on the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visit to city.

The DC stated that the price magistrates worked diligently to facilitate the citizens, adding that they would continue checking on EId ul Fitr too.