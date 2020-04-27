Price magistrates fines Rs 13000 on 16 shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates on Monday checked the prices of essential commodities at markets, bazaars and imposed fine of Rs 13,000 on 16 shopkeepers for overcharging during the Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner, Rana Adil Taswur said that several inspections were conducted by price control magistrates and 16 violators were fined on the spot for collecting more than the stipulated government prices. Deputy Commissioner further said that the price control magistrates would conduct inspections during the Ramazan and no one would be allowed to raise the prices in the current situation of coronavirus.

He said that the price control magistrates had been mobilised to provide quality items to consumers at the control price and no shopkeeper would be excused for overcharging.

He informed that online home delivery shops, restaurant, Pizza centets including fruits and vegetables were also functional which would also increase. He cleared that strict monitoring of prices of essential items would continue in the markets and bazaars of the all talukas of the district and violators would be sent behind the bars.