Price Magistrates Given Three-day Deadline To Improve Performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday gave three-day deadline to improve performance to the price magistrates of Rawalpindi division.

Chairing a meeting, the Commissioner said that strict action would be taken against the magistrates if they could not improve their performance in three days.

Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates of all the five districts of the division participated in the meeting.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the supply of essential commodities in open markets at official rates would be ensured, he said adding the wholesalers and retailers must declare all their stocks within 24 hours otherwise the goods would be confiscated.

The Commissioner directed the administration officers that the magistrates whose inspections were less than 100 during March, should be issued show cause notices.

If the performance of the Price Magistrates could not be improved within three days, action would be taken against them, he warned.

Crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab had been launched.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners had given a deadline to the dealers and retailers to register all stocks within 24 hours and after the given period, the unregistered stocks would be confiscated.

Engr. Aamir Khattak ordered the price magistrates to remain in the field and take prompt action on the complaints received from the consumers. Performance of the price magistrates would be evaluated on daily basis, he said.

The evaluation would not be based on the report sent by them, but through monitoring in the field and feedback from the citizens, he said and added that if a complaint was received that the Price Magistrate's staff was conducting the checking in the field then no explanation would be accepted.

The Commissioner was briefed that during last 24 hours, 2,443 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi district and 263 violations were checked. Fines amounting to Rs 528,000 were imposed on the profiteers and nine violators were sent behind the bars.

