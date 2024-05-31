Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration has decided to tighten noose against inflation mafia and two days ultimatum was given to price control magistrates to improve their performance.

Deputy Commissioner, Wasim Hamid Sindhu expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Saif and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz were also present.

Hamid Sindhu directed officials concerned to ensure strict inspection in all the tehsils for the supply of cheap bread and warned that show-cause notices would be issued to officers and price control magistrates over poor performance.

The deputy commissioner said that the revenue officers would advertise the big defaulters to improve the recovery.

The vegetable and fruit markets will also be inspected on a daily basis as per vision of the Punjab government.

