Price Magistrates Impose Fine Of Rs 3,066,500 On Price Act Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioners/Price Control Magistrates took 86,000 actions against
wholesalers and imposed a total fine of Rs 3,066,500 on violators of price act
during the period from April 1st to 28, 2025 in the district.
As many as 144 people were arrested, 55 cases were registered and 59 business
centres were sealed during the same period.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem said on Monday that price control
mechanism had been improved, whereas Price Magistrates were conducting regular
raids in streets and all union councils to control artificial inflation.
He said that Price Control Magistrates conducted raids on dozens of markets regarding
the sale of petrol, fruits/vegetables and other essential commodities at high prices and
imposed fines on shopkeepers who were causing artificial inflation.
He said the sale of
essential commodities at cheap rates would be ensured at all costs. In this regard,
citizens should cooperate with the district administration and immediately point out
and file complaints wherever essential commodities were being sold at high prices
so that illegal profiteers and hoarders could be brought under the clutches of law and
action could be taken against them.
The DC said that all assistant commissioners/price control magistrates should remain
active in the field to prevent artificial inflation and illegal profiteering of fruits, meat,
vegetables, broiler chicken, milk and curd, petrol and others.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanat Zar leading a quiet revolution in women's empowerment4 minutes ago
-
MNS University of Agriculture shines in HEC annual rankings4 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Family Welfare Assistants4 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers over 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 11.5 mln14 minutes ago
-
Two-member robbers’ gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered14 minutes ago
-
Man involved in illegal currency exchange held14 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates impose fine of Rs 3,066,500 on price act violators24 minutes ago
-
17 more Khwarij terrorists hunted down in North Waziristan: ISPR25 minutes ago
-
7 dead, several injured in South Waziristan blast34 minutes ago
-
Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke34 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan34 minutes ago
-
LUMHS invited house job applications for MBBS Batch 202534 minutes ago