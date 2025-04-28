Price magistrates impose fine of Rs 3,066,500 on price act violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioners/Price Control Magistrates took 86,000 actions against

wholesalers and imposed a total fine of Rs 3,066,500 on violators of price act

during the period from April 1st to 28, 2025 in the district.

As many as 144 people were arrested, 55 cases were registered and 59 business

centres were sealed during the same period.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem said on Monday that price control

mechanism had been improved, whereas Price Magistrates were conducting regular

raids in streets and all union councils to control artificial inflation.

He said that Price Control Magistrates conducted raids on dozens of markets regarding

the sale of petrol, fruits/vegetables and other essential commodities at high prices and

imposed fines on shopkeepers who were causing artificial inflation.

He said the sale of

essential commodities at cheap rates would be ensured at all costs. In this regard,

citizens should cooperate with the district administration and immediately point out

and file complaints wherever essential commodities were being sold at high prices

so that illegal profiteers and hoarders could be brought under the clutches of law and

action could be taken against them.

The DC said that all assistant commissioners/price control magistrates should remain

active in the field to prevent artificial inflation and illegal profiteering of fruits, meat,

vegetables, broiler chicken, milk and curd, petrol and others.