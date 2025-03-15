Open Menu

Price Magistrates Tasked For Ensuring Controlled Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has urged for more stringent steps to control prices during Ramadan. He said that profiteers and hoarders create a lot of inconveniences for the general public so they deserve no leniency. Price Magistrates should ensure their presence in important bazars. The activities of price magistrates should not be targeting specific places rather they should take action across the board.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Saturday.

He also reviewed the operations against the overpricing across the division. It was briefed that the number of price magistrates deployed across the division is 181. During the last 24 hours, 30,753 inspections have been conducted, of which 860 violations were identified. A fine of Rs 690,000 was imposed with 1 FIR has been registered.

Further, 80 shops were sealed and 102 people were arrested.

Moreover, under the Punjab Socio Economic Registry (PSER), the progress in distribution of the Rs 10,000.0 pay order among deserving people was reviewed. The briefing regarding the delivery of this package said that there are a total of 27,9438 people registered in Rawalpindi Division. So far, the division has received 27,3876 pay orders, of which 26,2080 have been delivered so far. Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the delivery of the pay order should be completed by 100 % as soon as possible.

The review meeting, held at the Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office, was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Director Local Government Syed Sabitin and other concerned officers.

