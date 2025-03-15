Price Magistrates Tasked For Ensuring Controlled Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has urged for more stringent steps to control prices during Ramadan. He said that profiteers and hoarders create a lot of inconveniences for the general public so they deserve no leniency. Price Magistrates should ensure their presence in important bazars. The activities of price magistrates should not be targeting specific places rather they should take action across the board.
He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Saturday.
He also reviewed the operations against the overpricing across the division. It was briefed that the number of price magistrates deployed across the division is 181. During the last 24 hours, 30,753 inspections have been conducted, of which 860 violations were identified. A fine of Rs 690,000 was imposed with 1 FIR has been registered.
Further, 80 shops were sealed and 102 people were arrested.
Moreover, under the Punjab Socio Economic Registry (PSER), the progress in distribution of the Rs 10,000.0 pay order among deserving people was reviewed. The briefing regarding the delivery of this package said that there are a total of 27,9438 people registered in Rawalpindi Division. So far, the division has received 27,3876 pay orders, of which 26,2080 have been delivered so far. Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the delivery of the pay order should be completed by 100 % as soon as possible.
The review meeting, held at the Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office, was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Director Local Government Syed Sabitin and other concerned officers.
Recent Stories
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity6 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris protest in Geneva, demand UN intervention against India's occupation6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees16 minutes ago
-
Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori16 minutes ago
-
Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held16 minutes ago
-
Empowering Girls through Education: Sukkur women university promotes girls' education16 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits National Research Institute for Fertility Care16 minutes ago
-
Agriculture secretary hails farmers cooperation in early cotton sowing drive16 minutes ago
-
Security guard found dead26 minutes ago