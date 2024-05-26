Price magistrates to take action against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Umar Farooq

on Sunday directed the price control magistrates to take strict action

against profiteers on a daily basis to save the people from inflation.

Presiding over the meeting of price magistrates, he urged the price

magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of food items

closely, take action against the shopkeepers who do not display the

price list at their shops.

He said the performance of each price magistrate would be reviewed

on daily basis and action would be taken against those of poor performance.

All price magistrates including Assistant Commissioner Sargodha attended

the meeting.