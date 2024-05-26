Price Magistrates To Take Action Against Profiteers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Umar Farooq
on Sunday directed the price control magistrates to take strict action
against profiteers on a daily basis to save the people from inflation.
Presiding over the meeting of price magistrates, he urged the price
magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of food items
closely, take action against the shopkeepers who do not display the
price list at their shops.
He said the performance of each price magistrate would be reviewed
on daily basis and action would be taken against those of poor performance.
All price magistrates including Assistant Commissioner Sargodha attended
the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines5 minutes ago
-
World Economic Forum lists best countries for tourism in 20245 minutes ago
-
Bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi meets accident near Qalandarabad6 minutes ago
-
CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain15 minutes ago
-
46C temperature recorded in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches online portal for sacrificial animal purchases35 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership45 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
Prices of roti, bakery items reduced45 minutes ago
-
Citizen foils robbery, kills suspect in Sarjani Town46 minutes ago