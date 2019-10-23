UrduPoint.com
Price Magistrates Undergo Android App Training Session

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Price control magistrates from across the district attended an 'Android Application Training' session here Wednesday to enable them employ smart gadgets to identify, and penalize violators and upload reports directly to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Price control magistrates from across the district attended an 'Android Application Training' session here Wednesday to enable them employ smart gadgets to identify, and penalize violators and upload reports directly to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The training session was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry while ADCG Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera, Assistant Commissioners Zainul Aabideen, and Zeeshan Akhtar and DO industries were also in attendance.

SNA Shahid Rizwan Bhutta trained price magistrates on how to use Android devices for issuing and uploading pictorial warnings, imposing fines, getting FIR registered, sealing a business, taking action on public complaints and other relevant issues.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was serious in keeping the prices under control.

He added that android devices would enable price magistrates to upload reports about their market inspections and action directly to the CM.

He asked price control magistrates to conduct surprise inspections of markets and bazaars, ensure display of price lists at all shops and take strict action against hoarders so that fruits of steps being taken by the government should reach the ordinary people.

