Price Monitoring Desk Setup For Relief In Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank has set up a price monitoring desk to provide relief to citizens by ensuring availability of essential food items at officially prescribed rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the administration, the desk has been set up at Traffic Chowk where citizens could register complaints about overpricing by shopkeepers.

It says that the monitoring team would be present on-site and immediate action would be taken on public complaints against violators.

Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam also visited the desk and reviewed the prices of food items.

He said that such measures were being taken in line with directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens during Ramazan by preventing any unjust price hikes.

He urged people to immediately file complaints regarding prices during Ramazan and in this regard no violation would be tolerated.

