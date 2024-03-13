Price Monitoring Desk’s Operation Reviewed, Profiteers Warned
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Wednesday paid a visit to the ‘Price Control Desk’ and reviewed its operations and issued directives to ensure prompt resolution of complaints.
The district administration has set up several price control desks at several places to provide a platform for citizens to lodge complaints against any malpractices by unscrupulous business elements in local markets for fleecing the citizens.
During inspection, he instructed the staff to ensure regular attendance and expedite the referring of public complaints to relevant authorities.
He said the district administration was committed to promoting fair market practices and safeguarding consumer interests.
He said the desk will specifically cater to complaints related to hoarding, profiteering, unavailability of government-fixed price lists, violation of government-notified prices, and the sale of adulterated food and beverages etc.
Thus, affordable prices for essential goods would be ensured for citizens and stringent action would be taken against the violators, he added.
The price monitoring desks have been set up at different places of Dera Ismail Khan, including Muslim Bazaar, Pawanda Bazaar, Rahim Bazaar, Commissionary Bazaar, Imamiya Gate, Bannu Adda, Old Vegetable Market and New Vegetable Market.
The staff of the district administration along with the staff of the food department and other related departments remain present at these desks from 08:00 a.m. to Iftar time.
APP/slm
