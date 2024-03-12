Open Menu

Price Monitoring Desks Set Up In Sukkur

Published March 12, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The district administration Sukkur has set up price monitoring desks to ensure the availability of food items to residents at officially prescribed prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

These desks have been set up following the directives of Commissioner Sukkur in order to ensure the supply of food items to the people and to take strict action against hoarders.

The price monitoring desks were set up at different places of in vegetable and fruit markets.

The staff of the district administration along with the staff of the food department and other related departments would remain present at these desks from 08:00 a.m. to Iftar time.

The public could register complaints against all such hoarders at these desks.

