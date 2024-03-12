Price Monitoring Desks Set Up In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The district administration Sukkur has set up price monitoring desks to ensure the availability of food items to residents at officially prescribed prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
These desks have been set up following the directives of Commissioner Sukkur in order to ensure the supply of food items to the people and to take strict action against hoarders.
The price monitoring desks were set up at different places of in vegetable and fruit markets.
The staff of the district administration along with the staff of the food department and other related departments would remain present at these desks from 08:00 a.m. to Iftar time.
The public could register complaints against all such hoarders at these desks.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bike rider killed in road crash9 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 55 bln in eight months9 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur to present Ramazan programs19 minutes ago
-
Seven booked over water theft29 minutes ago
-
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 238 minutes ago
-
Seven water theft booked49 minutes ago
-
AJK President hails establishment of ‘Kashmir Policy Research Institute’49 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city49 minutes ago
-
Islamabad's milestone: first protectorate office opens, strengthening Pakistan's commitment to safe ..49 minutes ago
-
290-kg dead chicken meat discarded:59 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 125 kg drugs in 13 operations59 minutes ago
-
Two brothers, maternal uncle killed in road accident1 hour ago