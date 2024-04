Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In adherence to provincial government directives, a price monitoring team on Saturday conducted market visits to inspect the pricing of essential food items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In adherence to provincial government directives, a price monitoring team on Saturday conducted market visits to inspect the pricing of essential food items.

During the inspections, legal measures were taken against shopkeepers found to be flouting the official price list and failing to maintain proper sanitation standards in their shops.

The team also issued strict instructions to ensure full compliance with the official pricing regulations.

APP/azq/378