Price of 10-kg flour bag fixed at Rs 490: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that the price of a 10-kg bag of flour had been fixed at Rs.490 in the whole province.

Talking to the former Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmad, members of Punjab assembly including Kh.

Muhammad Wasim, Mian Margoob Ahmad and Sardar Khalid Mehmood who called on him here, the CM said that district price control committees had been reactivated in Punjab.

The chief minister said it was the right of traders to make legitimate profits but no one was allowed to make illegal profiteering.

The parliamentarians appreciated the step of reducing the price of the 10-kg flour bag. The initiative would help the common man to get rid of inflation, they said.

PML-N members Sardar Owais Leghari, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq and Ali Raza were also present.