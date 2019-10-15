Price of 24 Karat gold increases up to Rs 300, with Rs 87,100 per tola

(@fidahassanain)

Gold prices slighted go high today as compared to the previous day.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) , The gold rate in Pakistan has by Rs 300 for 24 karat gold and was traded at Rs 87, 100 per tola as compared to yesterday’s last closing at Rs 86, 800.

According to reports, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 257 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against yesterday’s price of Rs 74, 417. On other hand, the per ounce price of gold also increased in the international market by $6 and was traded t $ 1496 as compared to the last closing at $ 1490.

UrduPoint brings you the daily Pakistan gold rate (24 karat, 22 karat, 21 karat and 18 karat), as well as Currency exchange rates, including the Pakistani rupee, USD, sterling pound, euro and may more against the PKR.

The rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.6638038 gram) would be updated four times a day to keep them fresh and relevant for buyers of gold bars and gold jewellery in Pakistan.