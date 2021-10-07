UrduPoint.com

Price Of Flour Higher In Sindh Than Other Provinces: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Price of flour higher in Sindh than other provinces: Haleem Adil Sheikh

The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, held the provincial government responsible for food scarcity and high inflation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, held the provincial government responsible for food scarcity and high inflation.

He demanded taking immediate measures to reduce the wheat and flour prices in line with the other provinces.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP-led Sindh government had 1.

2 millions tons of wheat but it was not being provided to flour mills due to which its cost had crossed Rs 2,800 per 40 kilograms.

He said, on the directives of the Prime Minister, the Federal ministry for food security had written to the provincial government for taking appropriate measures but no action was taken by the latter., said a statement issued bere on Thursday.

Adil Sheikh said the price of flour was higher in Sindh than other provinces and people of the Sindh are being forced to purchase expensive flour.

