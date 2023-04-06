Price of flour increased in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The price of flour had been increased by Rs 500 per bag of 20kg, an Atta dealer said here on Thursday.

He said, "The price of the bag of 20 kg flour had increased by Rs 500 as the price of 20 kg of mixed flour is 3100 while the bag of fine flour has reached Rs 3200.

" He disclosed, "Due to the increase in the per maund price of wheat, the prices had increased.""Due to the stoppage of the supply of flour from Punjab, the price of flour has also increased," an Atta dealer added.