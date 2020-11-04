UrduPoint.com
Price of imported sugar fixed at Rs 83.50 per kg in retail market

FAISALABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The district administration on Wednesday fixed the price of imported sugar in wholesale, retail and Sahulat Bazaar.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the price of imported sugar has been fixed at Rs 80.

50 per kg in wholesale and Rs 81.50 in Sahulat Bazaars while the retail price will be Rs 83.50 per kg.

The Deputy Commissioner said that overcharging of sugar would not be tolerated and the price list should be displayed at conspicuous places besides keeping the record of sale of imported sugar.

