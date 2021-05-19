Price of live chickens' increases, touches 3-digit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prices of live poultry, fruits and vegetables continued to rise and the rates of live chicken in the market touched an all-time high 3-digit, According to price list issued here on Wednesday,the Holy month of Ramazan was over but prices of live poultry, fruits and vegetables have not come down.

Reaching the highest level, the live chicken was selling at Rs. 311 per kg. Live chickens crossed the three digit for the first time. The new price was fixed at Rs. 311. The price of live chickens has increased by Rs 15 per kg in a day.The price of live chickens was Rs 296 per kg on last Tuesday.

On the other hand, the prices of fruits and vegetables were increasing in the city. The price of a dozen bananas has crossed to Rs. 200. Apples were being sold at Rs.

150 to Rs. 250 per kg and Guavas at Rs. 250 per kg. However, the official price of strawberry has been fixed at Rs. 180 but it has been selling at 250.

The official rate for potatoes was Rs 40 while the market rate was Rs 50. Tomatoes were being sold at Rs 50 instead of Rs 40, green chilies at Rs 80, capsicum at Rs 50, eggplant at Rs 50, cucumber at Rs 50 and pumpkin at Rs 50 per kg. Cauliflower was selling at Rs 45, Cabbage at Rs 30, Peas at Rs 100, Bindi at Rs 100, Tori at Rs 40, Tinda at Rs 30 and Turnip at Rs 50 per kg. Fresh beans were selling at Rs 70, lemons at Rs 280, garlic at Rs 100 to 170 while ginger was selling at Rs 300 per kg instead of 210 per kg, the rate of the government. Kandahari Pomegranates were being sold at Rs. 220 per kg. People said that the prices of milk and meat were also increasing.