Price of medicine for COVID-19 negotiated : Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday the health department after negotiation had finalized the price of medicine Tocilizumab, used for coronavirus patients.

Chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here to review situation on Plasma Therapy, ICUs, Operation Rooms, Ventilators and other facilities for COVID-19 patients, she said that the Corona Expert Advisory Group was giving recommendations on daily basis.

"We are having positive results on use of the recommended medicine," she added.

She said that Rescue-1122 would be improving their services for the Corona Pandemic, adding the data and figures were being reviewed on daily basis.

Earlier, vice chancellors of several institutions briefed the minister about the status of COVID-19 patients and the facilities provided to them.

The Minister said that separate beds and facilities had been reserved for healthcare professionals and government employees.

She said the healthcare professionals were serving the patients while risking their own lives and the government was trying to ensure priority treatment for the front-line workers.

The meeting was attended by Additional; Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmud Ayaz, Hospital Director PKLI Dr. Tazein Zia, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil, Chairman Corona Expert Advisory Group Dr. MehmudShaukat, MS Services Hospital Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, MS Ganga Ram HospitalDr Ehtesham, MS Mental Hospital Dr. Ashraf and other senior officials.