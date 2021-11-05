UrduPoint.com

Price Of Onions, Chicken Go Down

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:35 PM

The prices of some food items went down during the week ending on November 4 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Friday

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included onions (3.12%), chicken (2.06%) and pulse Moong (0.39%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included f onions (41.63%), pulse Moong (31.20%), potatoes (20.62%), tomatoes (15.69%) and pulse Mash (0.76%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (19.23%), sugar (5.32%), mustard oil (3.74%), LPG (3.23%), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.86%), washing soap (2.

66%), banana (2.08%), eggs (2.05%), potatoes (1.73%) and rice IRRI-6/9 (1.28%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included LPG (74.70%), electricity for Q1 (65.91%), mustard oil (53.39%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (48.74%), cooking oil 5 litre (43.12%), petrol (34.18%), chilies powdered (33.43%), washing soap (30.77%), diesel (29.93%), wheat flour bag (21.67%), beef (20.11%), garlic (19.45%) and chicken (18.13%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 4 witnessed an increase of 0.67 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90%) items increased 03 (5.88%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

