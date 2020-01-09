Price of red flour is in our control while fine, super fine flour come from Punjab' : Information Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that being a Pakistani, Punjab is also my province and I never said to not use the flour of Punjab.price of red flour is in our control while fine and super fine flour come from Punjab.

CM Mahmood Khan monitors the performance of every minister. Establishment department is very important department which performs 67 functions.He said that as per Rules of business major functions of Establishment Department include management of Human Resource for efficient running of the Provincial Government Machinery both in field and in Secretariat, regulation of services related matters, devising and crafting policies, organization and restructuring of Provincial Government Departments, attached Departments and Authorities.He expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding the performance of establishment department at Itla'a cell civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Additional secretary establishment department Mr. Hikmatullah were also present. Minister information said that in the last one year in establishment department, 9 Computer Operators (BS-16) and 149 Junior Clerks (BS-11) have been appointed and 04 Junior Clerks are in process while recruitment of 149 Junior Scale Stenographers (BS-14), 28 Computer Operators (BS-16), 05 Assistant Director (IT) (BS-17) and 127 PMS (BS-17) Officers is in process.Five Provincial Selection board Meetings were held in last one year in which 1799 officers of various Departments have been promoted to the next grades, while in two Departmental Promotion Committee meetings, 253 No of officials have been promoted.

He said that during the current year Establishment Department made 1401 posting / transfer orders of BS-17 and above officers in the public interest while 128 disciplinary proceedings were initiated by the departments on basis of various charges to ensure transparency.

Out of these 113 have been completed and 15 are pending.

He said that during the mentioned period 158 employees were provided training to augment their administrative capacities. 5074 employees of various projects of different Provincial Government Departments/Institutions have been regularized under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Regularization of Services) Act, 2018 and after abolition of Ehtesab Commission, 105 employees of the defunct Ehtesab Commission were declared surplus, and were adjusted in different departments as per policy.After merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117 employees of the defunct FATA Secretariat were declared surplus, and were adjusted in different departments as per policy.

He saib that during last one year total no of 63 cases regarding Services matters were decided in various courts out of which 48 (76%) were decided in favour of the Government.While talking about the new Initiatives Shaukat yousafzai said that Establishment Department has embarked upon a plan to implement E-Office in the Department as well as the whole of Civil Secretariat and On the pattern of Establishment Division Establishment Department is working to develop Job Description and Key Performance Indicators for all posts in Establishment Department and other departments in the secretariat.He said that Provincial Selection Board will become automated and PSB will have access to the whole of the service record of an officer and more informed decision will be made.

The quota reserved in initial recruitment for minority has been enhanced from 3% to 5% with cabinet approval. Departmental Selection Committees are empowered to make recommendation /selection against post in BPS-16 and below not falling in the purview of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.He said that 25% quota reserved for children of retired civil servants (BS-3- BS-4) also extended to drivers and to inspire confidence of public in accountability mechanism and to promote good governance, strengthening of Anti-Corruption Establishment is under process.