Price Of Sacrificial Animal's Hide Decreased

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Price of sacrificial animal's hide decreased

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A sharp decline has been witnessed in the prices of sacrificial animal's hides this year as compared to the price of last year. According to details,skin of goat worth 50,000 was being sold at Rs.100 while hide of cow was sold at Rs.600 to Rs.700 only.

On other hand,traders at cattle markets set up under standard operating procedures (SOPs) has said that despite of prices of sacrificial animals increasing every year,decline have been witnessed in the prices of animal's hides.

Traders said that hide of goat which was sold at Rs.200 last year being sold at Rs.100 while skin of cow which was traded to Rs. 2000 has been decreased to Rs.1500 this year.

