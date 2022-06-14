Price of stamp paper, imported cigarettes increased

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the price of stamp paper, being used in different affairs, and different types of foreign made cigarettes and tobaccos from Rs100 to Rs150 .

The buildings of Federal and Provincial Governments were exempted from property tax, according to Finance Bill 2022-23.

However, property taxes would be imposed on the Government buildings given on lease, rent or for others profit purposes.

Worship places such as Mosques, churches and Gordwaras were exempted from property taxes.

Contributory system would be evolved for streamlining pension system, and special purchases funds would be established on need basis after approval of the Finance Department.

The Government would have the authority to abolish all such funds.