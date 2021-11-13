Price of sugar reduces 1500 rupees per bag in open market of Hazara after provision of subsidized sugar

In order to provide sugar 90 rupees per kilogram District administrations of Abbottabad and Mansehra, Saturday established 126 fair price shops to tackle the excessive price and smooth provision

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to provide sugar 90 rupees per kilogram District administrations of Abbottabad and Mansehra, Saturday established 126 fair price shops to tackle the excessive price and smooth provision.

After the provision of controlled price sugar to the masses, the price of Sugar reduced 1500 rupees per bag in district Mansehra and Abbottabad has been reduced to 1500 rupees.

On the directives of KP government district administration Abbottabad and Mansehra fair price shops, the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district and 487 Matric tons for district Mansehra, similarly for district Torghar government has also provided 48 matric tons sugar.

In the district, Abbottabad 46 retailers have been appointed for the sale of Sugar on 90 rupees per KG while in Mansehra district 80 centers have been established. After the provision of controlled price sugar to the masses.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Sher Ali along with Assistant Director Industries inspected grocery stores and directed them to sell sugar for 90 rupees.

District administration has established sales points in Abbottabad, Tehsil Havelian, Lora, and Galyat where masses can purchase sugar at a fixed price of 90 rupees per KG.

District administration staff, Local government and food department officials are monitoring the sale and provision of the Sugar in their respective fair price shops at the controlled prices.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for Sugar and if you found any discrepancy then immediately contact the district control room which has been established in the DC office.

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat those are providing relief to the masses while in Galyat, Lora and Sherwan.

The subsidized sugar would be sold at Rs 86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs 90 per kg on retail price would be available to the general public.

Citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.