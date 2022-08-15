UrduPoint.com

Price Of Sugar Remains Stable During Govt Of Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The prices of sugar remained stable during the five months government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The prices of sugar remained stable during the five months government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While taking a big step for relief to public, the prime minister fixed the price of sugar at Rs 78 per kilogramme, lowering the price by Rs 22.

During the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, sugar was sold upto Rs 120 per kilogramme.

PM Shehbaz Sharif ensured that public was provided sugar at Rs 78 per kilomgramme.

After assuming office, PM Shehbaz Sharif brought down the prices of sugar, flour and other essential edible items.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that the benefit in prices should be transferred to the people after the drop in value of Dollar against the rupee.

