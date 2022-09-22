UrduPoint.com

Price Of Three Items Reduced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Price of three items reduced

The district administration has reduced prices of three daily-use items including green chilli, ginger and banana from Rs 6 to Rs 50

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has reduced prices of three daily-use items including green chilli, ginger and banana from Rs 6 to Rs 50.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that prices of fruits and vegetables were decreasing due to continuous monitoring in the markets and bazaars and taking strict action against artificial price hike.

He said that price of green chilli had been reduced up to Rs 50 per kg, ginger up to Rs 10 per kg and reduction of Rs 6 per dozen was made in banana price.

He directed the price control magistrates to intensify their efforts against profiteering so that food items including chicken, onion, tomato, banana, Apple, ginger, potato, etc. could be provided to the public at fixed rates.

