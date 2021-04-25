Price rate gap at Utility stores attracts consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A large number of citizens on Sunday expressed satisfaction over government Utility Stores Corporation (USC's) Ramazan special discount package' providing subsidy on over 19 essential commodities at low rates as compared to open market.

Daily use items including ghee, sugar, pulses, atta, edible oils and rice are being sold at utility stores to the consumers in accordance to the price lists notified by the government, official of Utility stores said while talking to ptv news channel.

"The kitchen items being provided to the consumers through utility stores are of high quality and I appreciate the government for this landmark initiative," said a customer.

A regular consumer at the store welcomed the government's discount Ramazan package and said that this would provide relief to the poor and low-income people.

She stressed upon the government to open more outlets throughout the country to help the poor lead a respectable life in this era of inflation and competition.

"I purchased sugar, rice and a ghee packet on government notified rate from utility store and its quality is excellent," said another customer at USC.

A customer said that utility stores were witnessing a huge rush of consumers in case of a huge gap between market and utility stores' prices.

"The big difference and high quality lure the people to buy sugar and dates from the utility stores", said a female customer.

"As many as 50 to 70 per cent of the population now preferred and buy essential items from utility stores and mobile utility stores all over the country during Ramazan," said another USC official.

"The quality of sugar and flour in Utility stores are far better than open markets," said a citizen.

USC MD Umar Lodhi said that a smooth supply of all commodities across the country was being ensured during the holy month and a special mechanism to monitor stock and availability of necessary food items at the utility stores was installed at all district level.

He added that the prices of all these commodities are considerably higher in the domestic market and the government had initiated this historic step to provide relief to the poor and control profiteering and stockpiling of essential commodities through extending the network of utility stores in the country.

