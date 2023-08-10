Price review committee reduces price of 8 food items in Haripur

Keeping in view the reduction and increase in the price of various essential commodities, the Price Review Committee (PRC) district Haripur on Thursday approved a decrease in the price of 8 food items

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the reduction and increase in the price of various essential commodities, the Price Review Committee (PRC) district Haripur on Thursday approved a decrease in the price of 8 food items.

Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Haripur Imran Khan Jadoon, the PRC's meeting reviewed the current prices of 22 food items and approved the reduction in the prices of 8 food items including different pulses, rice and Baisan.

According to the breakup of 22 food items price increase and decrease, the PRC approved decrease of 8 food items, increase in 10 items while the price of 4 food items remained the same.

The ADC issued an instruction to the concerned to strictly comply with the new rate lists and monitor prices of the food items in district Haripur, take stern legal action against the violators, profiteers and hoarders.

In the meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Haripur Sarfraz Ali Qureshi, District Food Controller Sheeraz Khan, Food Controller Pristan Qureshi, Director Livestock Dr. Sarab Khan, representative of the consumers of district Haripur Habee ullah Khan, President Karyana Stores Association Haripur Fakhar Alam, President ATA Muhammad Saleem and others.