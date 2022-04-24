Prices, facilities at Ramzan Bazaar reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan Sunday visited Ramzan Bazaar Jaranwala and reviewed the prices and quality of daily use items.

He inspected the stalls of fruits, vegetables, pulses and other grocery items and expressed satisfaction over the quality of food items. He also directed the duty officers to take necessary measures for providing more facilities to the shoppers.

He reviewed sale process of subsidized sugar and flour and directed the stall holders to maintain its record properly so that changes of misappropriation and embezzlement could be eliminated.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking all-out measures for providing maximum relief to the masses during Ramzan.

He said that a comprehensive mechanism was being followed for uninterrupted supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits and other grocery items in Ramzan Bazaars.

He said that a concession of Rs.50 was also being doled out to the purchaser on one kilogram ghee and Rs.12 on per kg meat whereas 13 kitchen items were available on subsidized rates at Agriculture Fair price Shops of Ramzan Bazaars.

Earlier, Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan also visited wheat procurement center at Jaranwala and directed the center incharge to make procurement process more fair and transparent by providing all necessary facilities to the wheat growers at the center.