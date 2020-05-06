Prices, fare of food, transportation to be reduced accordingly: ADC Karak

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Karak Naeemullah Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss reduction in the prices of edibles and food items and transportation after the reducing of fuel prices

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Karak Naeemullah Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss reduction in the prices of edibles and food items and transportation after the reducing of fuel prices.

The meeting was attended by all the TMOs of the district, District Food Officer, Traffic In-charge and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran. The meeting discussed in detail the benefits of reducing diesel and petrol prices to the common man.

They decided to reduce food items and fares and ADC strictly directed the District Food Officer to check and report the prices on daily basis and issued orders to impose fines and sealed the vendors selling items above the official rates as per the law.

He directed the traffic in-charge to take stern action against the vehicles charging fares more than the rate fixed by the district administration as per the reduction of the prices of POL.In addition, the district administration has set a rate of Rs 1,800 per hour for Belarus tractor threshers and Rs 1,600 per hour for other tractor threshers.