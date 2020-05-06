UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices, Fare Of Food, Transportation To Be Reduced Accordingly: ADC Karak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Prices, fare of food, transportation to be reduced accordingly: ADC Karak

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Karak Naeemullah Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss reduction in the prices of edibles and food items and transportation after the reducing of fuel prices

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Karak Naeemullah Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss reduction in the prices of edibles and food items and transportation after the reducing of fuel prices.

The meeting was attended by all the TMOs of the district, District Food Officer, Traffic In-charge and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran. The meeting discussed in detail the benefits of reducing diesel and petrol prices to the common man.

They decided to reduce food items and fares and ADC strictly directed the District Food Officer to check and report the prices on daily basis and issued orders to impose fines and sealed the vendors selling items above the official rates as per the law.

He directed the traffic in-charge to take stern action against the vehicles charging fares more than the rate fixed by the district administration as per the reduction of the prices of POL.In addition, the district administration has set a rate of Rs 1,800 per hour for Belarus tractor threshers and Rs 1,600 per hour for other tractor threshers.

Related Topics

Petrol Vehicles Traffic Man Belarus Karak All Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

3 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.