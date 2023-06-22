Prices hike of vegetables, fruits worries citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The sudden increase in the prices of vegetables and fruits in Peshawar worried the citizens and they demanded of the district government to ensure the availability of food items at the rates given by the district administration.

During a visit to the vegetable and fruit markets, the price of ginger increased to Rs 860 per kg, garlic Rs 320, and lemon to 160 per kg.

Onion 50, tomato 30, green pepper 100, okra 90, and peas 230 rupees sold per kg while potato 100, kachalu 150, cauliflower 120, and Tenda 90 rupees per kg are being sold.

Among fruits, apples reached Rs 450, mango Rs 220, and litchi Rs 360 per kg while the Cherry 360, Khurmani 340, and banana 210 rupees per dozen sold. The price of live chicken in the market has also decreased by Rs 5 per kg as the price of live chicken in the market will reach 455 rupees per kg.