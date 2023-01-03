UrduPoint.com

Prices Of 20 Medicines Reduced Up To 30 Percent In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent in Islamabad

The federal government on Tuesday approved the proposal to reduce the prices of 20 medicines up to 30 percent in order to give relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday approved the proposal to reduce the prices of 20 medicines up to 30 percent in order to give relief to the masses.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, the federal cabinet made this decision on the recommendation of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

He said that the ratio of price reduction of most medicines remained at 30%, adding that the government had also approved the price fixation of 54 other medicines.

On the occasion, in a statement, Qadir Patel said that this step will give relief to those patients suffering from various diseases and regularly need related medicines for the treatment of ailments including blood pressure, cancer, eye diseases and other medical complications.

Unfortunately, the past government increased the prices of medicines up to 700 percent, he claimed.

The minister assured that the government was committed to taking innovative steps to ensure the provision of best medical care to the people and was also undertaking measures for ensuring transparency and merit in the affairs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that several innovative steps had been taken in the health sector and ensuring the provision of quality medicines to the people of the country was the top priority of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Cancer From Government Cabinet Best Top Blood Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Aj ..

Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Ajaz cruised NZ to 449

10 minutes ago
 City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused ..

City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

Clean, Green drive continues in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite ..

Chinese ports remain globally competitive despite pandemic in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets were mixed 03 January 2023

Asian stock markets were mixed 03 January 2023

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in Hyderabad

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.