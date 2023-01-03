Prices of 20 medicines reduced up to 30 percent in Islamabad

The federal government on Tuesday approved the proposal to reduce the prices of 20 medicines up to 30 percent in order to give relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday approved the proposal to reduce the prices of 20 medicines up to 30 percent in order to give relief to the masses.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, the federal cabinet made this decision on the recommendation of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

He said that the ratio of price reduction of most medicines remained at 30%, adding that the government had also approved the price fixation of 54 other medicines.

On the occasion, in a statement, Qadir Patel said that this step will give relief to those patients suffering from various diseases and regularly need related medicines for the treatment of ailments including blood pressure, cancer, eye diseases and other medical complications.

Unfortunately, the past government increased the prices of medicines up to 700 percent, he claimed.

The minister assured that the government was committed to taking innovative steps to ensure the provision of best medical care to the people and was also undertaking measures for ensuring transparency and merit in the affairs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that several innovative steps had been taken in the health sector and ensuring the provision of quality medicines to the people of the country was the top priority of the government.