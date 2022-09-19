Prices of 3 items reduced

Prices of three daily use commodities have been reduced from Rs.6 to Rs.10.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that price of green pepper was decreased up to Rs.10 per kilogram (kg) whereas a reduction of Rs.7 was made in tomato rate and Rs.

6 in banana price.

He said that rates of other daily use items were also being monitored closely so that no one could charger excessive price from the people.

He warned the shopkeepers to ensure display of rate list at conspicuous places in their shops and charge price according to rate list, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators.