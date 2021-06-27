Prices of chicken, fruits rise again

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Live-chicken/meat prices increased by Rs 211 to Rs 231. it was revealed in a rate list issued by the district administration here on Sunday.

Besides of increase of rates of the live chicken from Rs. 211 to Rs.

231 the rates of the fruits including Mango, apricot, peach and Apple has gone up and there was also a difference of rates in the official price list and the market rates of different fruits.

The Mangoes are being sold at Rs 170 to Rs 180 instead of Rs 150, Peaches are also being sold at Rs 180 instead of Rs 160 and Apples at Rs 150 instead of Rs 120.

During the visit to the market in the morning the citizens demanded from administration to take action against artificial hike in rates of Chicken, fruits and others commodities. However, the rates of vegetables are found to be stable when compared a day ago.