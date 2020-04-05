Prices of chicken, milk vegetable decreased remarkably in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Prices of daily used items including chicken, vegetables, and milk decreased significantly due to closure of hotels amid lockdown situation in the city.

Thousands of hotels and tea stalls were operational before lockdown and millions of litres of milk was utilized on daily basis in the city. Similarly, thousands of kilograms of chicken was supplied to hotels and fast food shops in the city. Now, almost, all are closed and there is an abundant supply of these eatables.

Milk is being traded against Rs 70/litre in urban while it is Rs 60 in rural areas. Liaqat Ali, a milkman talking to APP informed that he used to supply 160 litres of milk to a hotel on daily basis. Now, the hotel is closed and it has become very difficult for him to manage the milk.

He informed that he was offering milk against Rs 70/litre to general public. Similarly, the chicken price is Rs 130/kg in the city. Muhammad Arif, an owner of chicken shop near MDA Chowk, talking to APP informed that marriage halls and hotels were closed. He added that an ample stock of poultry was available in the city . Supply is more as compared its demand and it is basic reason behind decrease in the prices of chicken.

Azhar, a vegetable vendor, told APP, the prices of vegetables are very low. Potato is available against Rs 30/kg, Onion Rs 50/kg, Brinjal Rs 40/kg, Tomato Rs 20/kg, Carrot Rs 40/kg, Pepper Rs 60/kg, etc. The main reason behind low prices is decrease in demand as hotels are closed, he stated.