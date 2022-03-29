UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Daily Use Commodities Checked In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:30 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the concerned officers of the district administration visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji, Sukkur and other localities to check prices of the daily used commodities in their respective areas before starting of the holy month of Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the concerned officers of the district administration visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji, Sukkur and other localities to check prices of the daily used commodities in their respective areas before starting of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has directed that violation of Ramazan Ordinance would not be accepted at any cost and accordingly, action would be taken against the violators during the Ramzan regardless of any discrimination.

