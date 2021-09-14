Prices of daily use items fixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Administration on Tuesday in collaboration with trade bodies of the city fixed the prices of daily-use items including essential kitchen items.

While chairing a meeting of the Price Control Committee ,Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that prices of items have been fixed according to the market rates of other districts of the division including Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal while it was also compared with the market value of Faisalabad district.

He said that meeting of the Price Control Committee would be held every week and the retail and wholesale prices of all food items would be reviewed.

The DC directed the price control magistrates to inspect and review the implementation of government rates in the bazaars and markets and take strict action against those involved in profiteering.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Kotli Satyan and Murree to fix the rates in their areas notified by the government.

Ali said that the flour would be sold at the prices fixed by the provincial government while the vegetable ghee would be sold at the price printed on the box.

The fixed rates of the food items were as under; Dal Chana thick wholesale rate Rs 140 per kg and retail rate Rs 145 per kg. Dal Chans thin at Rs 130 and Rs 136 per kg respectively.

White gram thick wholesale at Rs 172 per kg and retail at Rs 180 per kg. White gram thin Rs144 and 150 rupees per kg. Pulses Mong washed at Rs 135 per kg wholesale and Rs 140 retail, Pulse Masoor thick Rs 170 and Rs 180 per kg wholesale and retail rate respectively. Dal Masoor thin wholesale and retail rate Rs.190 and Rs. 200. Wholesale and retail rates of dal mash thin Rs 220 and Rs 226 per kg. Basmati rice at Rs 135 per kg wholesale and Rs 140 per kg wholesale retail rate. Milk low fat at Rs 110 per kg and high fat at Rs 130 per kg. Yogurt Rs 140 per kg. Mutton Rs.1000 per kg. Beef Rs. 500 per kg. Pateeeri roti tandoori Rs 7 and Naan Rs 10.