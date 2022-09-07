UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Daily Use Items Re-fixed With Sufficient Reduction: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Prices of daily use items re-fixed with sufficient reduction: DC

Prices of various daily use items were re-fixed with a sufficient reduction to facilitate the masses at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prices of various daily use items were re-fixed with a sufficient reduction to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh while presiding over a price review meeting, here on Wednesday.

He took briefing on the availability and rates of chicken, onion, tomato, banana, Apple, ginger and other items.

He said that a reduction of Rs.45 was made in the price of green pepper, Rs.20 in tomato rate, Rs.12 in banana price, Rs.10 in onion, Rs.9 in chicken and Rs.5 in the price of apple.

He said that prices of daily use items would be monitored in the markets. In this regard, the price control magistrates would be activated to ensure availability of commodities according to their new prices.

Related Topics

Price Apple Market

Recent Stories

EU COREPER II Agree to Renew Personal Sanctions Ag ..

EU COREPER II Agree to Renew Personal Sanctions Against Russia - Czech Presidenc ..

48 seconds ago
 Germany pledges Euros 13 million for Pakistan's fl ..

Germany pledges Euros 13 million for Pakistan's flood victims

55 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue campaign continues in city

Anti-dengue campaign continues in city

5 minutes ago
 NDMA, PDMAs asked to complete survey of flood area ..

NDMA, PDMAs asked to complete survey of flood areas

5 minutes ago
 44 criminals held, contraband seized

44 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago
 28 habitual beggars caught from Allied Hospital

28 habitual beggars caught from Allied Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.