Prices of daily use items re-fixed with sufficient reduction: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prices of various daily use items were re-fixed with a sufficient reduction to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh while presiding over a price review meeting, here on Wednesday.

He took briefing on the availability and rates of chicken, onion, tomato, banana, Apple, ginger and other items.

He said that a reduction of Rs.45 was made in the price of green pepper, Rs.20 in tomato rate, Rs.12 in banana price, Rs.10 in onion, Rs.9 in chicken and Rs.5 in the price of apple.

He said that prices of daily use items would be monitored in the markets. In this regard, the price control magistrates would be activated to ensure availability of commodities according to their new prices.